Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

