Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.02. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 5,950 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

