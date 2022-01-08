Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

