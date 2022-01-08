Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.
VIR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $141.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
