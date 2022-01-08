Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.

VIR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

