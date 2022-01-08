Phore (PHR) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,362.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003648 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00369176 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,807,086 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

