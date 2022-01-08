Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Up 6.1%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGENY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

