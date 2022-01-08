Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

PGENY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

