Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Separately, raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

