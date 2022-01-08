Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Separately, raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

