PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

