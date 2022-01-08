Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 136,413 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,413 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NYSE:T opened at $26.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.