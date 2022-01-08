Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $854.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.