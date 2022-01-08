Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,727 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

