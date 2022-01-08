Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $607.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.90 and its 200-day moving average is $582.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

