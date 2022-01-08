Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 18,509 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 100.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $434.99 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day moving average is $401.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

