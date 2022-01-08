Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Argus

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

