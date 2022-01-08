Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.

NYSE PNW opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

