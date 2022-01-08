Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 3.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $199.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.