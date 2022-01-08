Piper Sandler Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Neutral

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

