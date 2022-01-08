Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.