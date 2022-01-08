Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.