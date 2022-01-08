Piper Sandler Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.