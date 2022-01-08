Piper Sandler Lowers KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $31.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNBE. increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749,805 shares of company stock worth $43,228,297.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

