Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $16.76 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.