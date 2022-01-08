PKG Token (PKG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,283.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $158,461.55 and $1,283.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.48 or 0.07637669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.29 or 0.99834426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007323 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.