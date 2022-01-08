PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $69.23 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

