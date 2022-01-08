Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

