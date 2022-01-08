PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,717 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,881 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

