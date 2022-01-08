PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 416 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.