PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $124.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

