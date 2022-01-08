PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

LULU opened at $355.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

