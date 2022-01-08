PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

