PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $87.83 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

