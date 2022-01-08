Polkadex Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00022259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $41.64 million and $502,805.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

