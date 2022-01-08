Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $19.09 million and $402,991.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.