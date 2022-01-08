Polychain Monsters Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00012216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $1.16 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

