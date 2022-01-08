Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

