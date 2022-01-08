Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.28

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 14035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

