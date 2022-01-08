Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

BKNG stock opened at $2,434.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,343.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

