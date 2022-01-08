Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,780 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,654,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after buying an additional 355,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 174,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

