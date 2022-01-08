Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

