Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Down 63.6% in December

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at $4,801,000.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 5,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.