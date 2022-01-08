PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PowerFleet by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 159,519 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 166,665 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.