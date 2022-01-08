PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPD will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

