Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 272,658 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Dollar General worth $409,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.