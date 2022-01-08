Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,746 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $468.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

