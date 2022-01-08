Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $464.75 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,509,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $464,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

