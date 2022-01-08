Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $554.41 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $554,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $80.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.