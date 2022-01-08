Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,369,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Arch Capital Group worth $294,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after acquiring an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

ACGL stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

