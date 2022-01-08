Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock worth $488,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

