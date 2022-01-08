Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,916 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Morgan Stanley worth $362,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

